Suspect in connection with pedestrian death set for jury trial

A suspect in connection with the death of a pedestrian nearly a year ago is set for a jury trial beginning next week.

Brianna Bailey, 31, of Eldridge faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident – death, a Class D felony. A jury trial is set to begin Monday, according to court records.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Jan. 30, Davenport Police responded to a subject lying in the roadway on Brady Street just south of 59th Street, the arrest affidavit says.

Related Local 4 News stories Driver involved in hit-and-run on North Brady Street identified

Later, the incident was determined to be a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. Abigail Lee-Price, 41, died later at University of Iowa Hospitals after she was taken off life support, a relative earlier told Local 4 News.

About 7:30 a.m. Jan. 30, Bailey came to the Davenport Police Department and said she was involved in the crash, the affidavit says. After she was read her Miranda Rights, Bailey said she was the driver and only occupant of a 2005 white Buick LeSabre.

Bailey “did not contact the police or return to the scene of the crash, rather she contacted friends and family,” the affidavit says.

Bailey admitted she drove past the area of the crash scene and saw officers and squads there investigating the incident.

The penalty for a Class D felony is up to five years in prison.