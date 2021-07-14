Suspect in crash that killed bicyclist pleads not guilty

A 33-year-old Davenport man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of a bicyclist in a June 3 crash in Davenport.

Bobby Hunt Jr. faces a Class B felony charge of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, a Class D felony charge of operating while under the influence – third offense; Class C felony of homicide by vehicle – reckless driving; and a Class D felony of leaving the scene of an accident – death.

In court documents filed Wednesday, Assistant Scott County Attorney Steven A. Berger says the state intends to seek “enhanced sentencing” if Hunt is convicted of a C or D felony.

The prosecution “intends to offer evidence of the Defendant’s felony convictions in Rock Island County, Illinois Circuit Court on 10-20-16 and 5-26-11,” documents say. Berger says Hunt has “been convicted of or received a court supervision for the crime of driving under the influence in Rock Island County.”

The crash

Shortly after 3 p.m. June 3, police say, officers responded to East Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue for a car-versus-bicycle crash. Hunt caused the death of Alex Marietta, 40, of Geneseo, by driving under the influence, police say in an arrest affidavit.

Dash cam video provided by a Local 4 News viewer shows a red vehicle running a red light and entering an intersection at the same time as other cars and one person on a bicycle, who was hit.

Hunt later was identified as the driver and only occupant of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe.

In an arrest affidavit, police say Hunt took off from the scene, and did not help the person who was hit.

“While speaking with officers, (Hunt) fled from uniformed officers and refused their commands to stop,” the affidavit says.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Hunt admitted he was the driver who struck the bicyclist and didn’t stop at the scene, the affidavit says.

Police say Hunt was driving at a high rate of speed and did not stop at a red light at the intersection where the crash occurred, and caused the collision with the bicyclist, who had the right of way.

The SUV had damage consistent with striking a bicyclist, police say in the affidavit.

Kyle Worby, assistant public defender, has asked for a reduction in Hunt’s $50,000 cash-only bond. Hunt, who remains in Scott County Jail, has demanded a speedy trial.

Hunt, court documents say, is eligible for a court-appointed attorney because he has income below 125% of the poverty guidelines and cannot pay the cost of an attorney.