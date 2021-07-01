Suspect in credit-union robbery behind bars Thursday

UPDATE: A 29-year-old Davenport man has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday robbery at a Davenport credit union.

About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, detectives from the Davenport and Rock Island police departments and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Zachary Cahill. and charged him with second-degree robbery in connection with the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union robbery on Wednesday, a news release says.

In addition to the robbery charge, Cahill is charged with first-degree theft in connection with a June 9 vehicle theft on the 1300 block of North Harrison Street.

Cahill also was arrested for outstanding warrants: two counts of probation violation, failure to appear – unauthorized use of a credit card out of Davenport, and a warrant from Bettendorf for second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Cahill was being held Thursday night on a total $92,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

EARLIER: Davenport Police report that the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union branch on Kimberly Road was robbed around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Early information indicates a male subject entered, approached a teller, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money.

He then ran from the building after getting an undisclosed amount of cash.

Davenport Police detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

