Suspect in custody after high-speed chase of more than 100 mph in May

A 27-year-old Davenport man is in custody after Iowa State troopers say he took off from them in a stolen car at speeds of more than 100 mph in May.

Trae Jackson faces felony charges of eluding and second-degree theft, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use of registration, driving under suspension and disobeying a traffic control device.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. May 5, an Iowa State trooper saw a red Altima that matched the description of a stolen vehicle pursued the week before. an arrest affidavit says.

The car was headed east on Middle Road after exiting Interstate 74.

The trooper ran the plates on the car and they came back expired for a vehicle that did not match the car they were on.

Troopers pursued the Altima, which accelerated away and onto I-74 eastbound toward Illinois, continuing at speeds of more than 100 mph in a posted 55 mph construction zone. Troopers could see and identify Jackson as the driver.

Jackson was arrested Friday on a warrant, and was being held Saturday on a total $16,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

Proceedings for Jackson are set in Scott County Court for Tuesday and June 15.