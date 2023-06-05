A suspect was in custody after home burglary Monday in West Burlington, according to a news release.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, West Burlington Police responded to the 1200 block of West Mt. Pleasant Street for a report of a burglary, the release says.

Thousands of dollars of items had been stolen from the residence, the release says. Detectives were called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Leo Jennings (West Burlington Police Department)

During an investigation, West Burlington Police traveled to the 600 block of Hedge Avenue, where they discovered Leo Edwards Jennings unloading stolen items out of a vehicle from the burglary, according to the release. An officer and detective tried to detain Jennings and, after a struggle, Jennings was taken into custody.

The officer and detective sustained minor injuries during the struggle, the release says.

Jennings was placed under arrest for interference with official acts causing bodily injury, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance first offense (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.