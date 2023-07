A 20-year-old Davenport man is in custody after a July 22 shooting at McDonald’s left two people injured by gunfire, says a news release from Davenport Police.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Davenport Police responded to McDonald’s, 7522 Northwest Blvd., for a report of gunfire with a victim, the release says.

According to the release, officers found that a verbal disagreement escalated to shots being fired into a group of four people near the counter of the business.

A 31-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were treated at Genesis Medical Center for their injuries, the release says.

Xavior Chandler (Scott County Jail)

On Thursday, Xavior M. Chandler was arrested in Rock Island. The release says he faces these charges:

Four counts of attempted murder

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury

Four counts of assault while participating in a felony

Going armed with intent

Dominion/control of a firearm by a felon

Carrying weapons.

He is being held in Scott County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available Friday night.