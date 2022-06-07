A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars as a suspect in a gunfire incident Monday.

Timmie Cole faces charges of reckless use of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, court records say.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to the area of the 900 block of Pershing Avenue in reference to a call of gunfire, arrest affidavits say.

Davenport Police were on the scene after a report of gunfire Monday evening. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Cole had a .9 mm Taurus handgun in the area. After he was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted he fired the gun to scare away people who were chasing his brother, affidavits say.

The area of the 200 block of East 9th Street is surrounded by an apartment complex, multi-family residences, and student housing for Palmer College of Chiropractic, affidavits say.

Cole is barred from possessing a firearm having previous felony convictions for second-degree theft (2012 adjudicated delinquent), third-degree burglary (2012 adjudicated delinquent), felon in possession of a firearm (2017), possession with intent to deliver (2018), and escape from custody (2018), affidavits say.

He is being held on a total $6,300 bond in Scott County Jail.