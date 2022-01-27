A 20-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police name him as a suspect in a shooting that happened last year.

Leon-Laquan Dwyone Simpson III faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

On July 18, 2021, Davenport Police responded to the area of East Dover Court and Grand Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Officers found five shell casings in the street at the scene of the shooting, an arrest affidavit says.

Two additional shell casings were later found on top of the vehicle Simpson was driving at the time of the shooting. The shell casings on top of the vehicle matched the shell casings found on scene, the affidavit says.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Simpson admitted he discharged a semi-automatic pistol in the general direction of another person “with the intent of provoking fear in that person,” the affidavit says.

Sentencing for Simpson, who is being held in Scott County Jail, is set for 2 p.m. April 8 in Scott County Court.