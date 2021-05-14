Suspect in Davenport murder writes songs for well-known hip-hop artists

A suspect in a Davenport homicide Sunday is a songwriter for well-known hip-hop artists.

Justin Wright, 31, of Atlanta, is being held on $500,000 bond in Scott County Jail to face a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Wilanna Bibbs, 20, of Durham, N. C.

According to https://hiphopdx.com/, Wright was mentored by R. Kelly as a teenager, and collaborated with artists including Future, 21 Savage, Timbaland, Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, Bow Wow and Gucci Mane: https://tinyurl.com/kf6f98xt

Wright launched his Camp Entertainment Worldwide full-service entertainment company in 2011, according to hiphopdx.

The incident

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1500 block of Calvin Street, Davenport, for a disturbance and found a gunshot victim whom Davenport Fire and Medic pronounced deceased.

Wright is scheduled for a bond review May 25, Scott County Court records say.