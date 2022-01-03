Suspect in Dec. 24 assault now faces second-degree murder charge

The victim of an assault the afternoon of Christmas Eve has died, and a suspect now faces a second-degree murder charge.

On Sunday, 47 year-old Terrance Woodard of Davenport passed away as a result of injuries from the Dec. 24 afternoon assault, Davenport Police say in a news release.

The suspect, 31-year-old Jaret Peck, has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in Scott County Jail on a total $517,000 bond, according to jail records.

Second-degree murder is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

The incident remains under investigation.

The assault Dec. 24

Shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police responded to the 200 block of Scott Street after a report of an assault.

Police arrested Peck, who previously faced a charge of willful injury, a Class C felony.

Peck “did punch the victim repeatedly in the head, including while the victim was on the ground, without any justification,” the arrest affidavit says.

As a result, the victim suffered injuries “with a substantial risk of death,” the affidavit says.

The victim was transported to the hospital “where cranial bleeding was located and the victim required intubation,” the affidavit says. That means when someone can’t breathe on their own, a tube is placed down the throat and into the windpipe to help get air in and out of the lungs.

At the scene: What our news crew saw

First, our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw emergency responders at 3rd and Scott streets, where one person on a stretcher was transported from the scene by ambulance.

Then a crime scene technician arrived, and took photos in the second story of a building with apartments.

Moments later, police arrived at the Freight House, where officers were stationed outside and used a ladder truck to survey the roof and a possible suspect in the assault, police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Peck was found in a nearby apartment complex and taken into custody without incident, police said in a news release.

The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, with serious, lift-threatening injuries and later was transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, police say.

Peck was booked into Scott County Jail at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24, according to jail records.