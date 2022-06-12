Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin has announced that he convened a Knox County Grand Jury, which returned a bill of indictment against Daylon Richsrdson.

Richardson, 22, is charged with crimes allegedly committed in Knox County during the April 29 high-speed pursuit that resulted in the death of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist, a news release says.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist (contributed photo.)

“It is alleged that during the police pursuit, Richardson fired a handgun from his vehicle at Galesburg Police Officer Jared Tapscott on Route 150, north of Knox County,” the release says.

The grand jury indicted Richardson with charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed violence and aggravated discharge of a firearm, all Class X felonies, the release says.

Richardson remains in custody in Henry County Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder for Weist’s death, occurring about 500 feet from the county line from Knox County, the release says.

Daylon K. Richardson (photo: Illinois State Police)

When the Henry County case concludes, the Knox County case will proceed. Officials say the state’s attorneys in both counties are coordinating their prosecution of Richardson with the assistance of the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement.

