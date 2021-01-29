Suspect in deputy’s shooting set for court Thursday

A 29-year-old Davenport man, who officials say shot a deputy and tried to kill a woman relative during an incident in Charlotte, goes to court Thursday.

Jesse Doran, whose address also is listed as Wheatland in some court documents, was being held Friday on $100,000 cash in Clinton County Jail.

Related Local 4 News stories Suspect arrested after deputy wounded by shotgun, woman struck by ax: Investigation continues

He faces charges including attempt to commit murder of a peace officer, attempt to commit murder, burglary in the first degree with a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing serious injury with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Charges stem from an incident Jan. 15, when Doran is accused of entering a structure where a 72-year-old woman relative was present. Doran is accused of shooting Sgt. Jeffrey “Scott” Reyhons, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Doran also is accused of trying to kill the woman relative who was injured after “being hit over the head with an ax,” court documents say.

During an earlier incident at the same spot, the woman relative said Doran acted “possessed,” court documents say.

His arraignment will be 8:30 a.m. in Clinton County Court.