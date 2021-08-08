Suspect in downtown broken-windows incident back behind bars

A 35-year-old Wilton man is back in jail this weekend in connection with a May incident when numerous windows were broken in downtown Davenport.

Dustin Paught was arrested on a warrant and booked Thursday into Scott County Jail after his pretrial release was revoked, court documents say.

Davenport Police initially got a report of individuals breaking windows of businesses and throwing objects at passing vehicles in the 300 block of Gaines Street just before 2:30 a.m. May 5.

Police were searching for the suspects when officers saw the suspects break a window on the front of 312 W. 3rd St., arrest records say.

After police spoke with witnesses and searched the area, they found this damage:

312 West 3rd Street – one window broken with estimated cost of damage $1,000

316 West 3rd Street – one window broken with estimated cost of damage $500

432 West 3rd Street – one window broken with estimated cost of damage $1,000

502 West 3rd Street – one window broken with estimated cost of damage $700

532 West 3rd Street – three windows broken with estimated cost of damage $3,000

702 West 3rd Street – two windows broken with estimated cost of damage $1,000

717 West 3rd Street – two windows broken with estimated cost of damage $1,000

940 West 3rd Street – one window broken with estimated cost of damage $500

2004 Subaru Legacy – broken front windshield with estimated cost of damage $500

2015 Chevy Sonic – damage to front driver’s side with estimated cost of damage $200

Total damage was estimated at $10,300.

Praught and Tori M. See, 21, of Davenport, were arrested for the damage and admitted to breaking several windows while they walked east on East 3rd Street.

Originally, Praucht and See. who have pleaded not guilty, were charged with first-degree criminal mischief with a $10,000 bond. Both were released on their own recognizance.

Praught now is being held on at $15,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. Further proceedings for both are set for Aug. 27 in Scott County Court.