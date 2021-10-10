Suspect in fatal hit-and-run signs plea agreement

The scene after the hit-and-run crash May 1 on Second Street in Davenport. (photo by Linda Cook.)

A 54-year-old Davenport woman police say struck a pedestrian, who later died from his injuries, has pleaded guilty to a felony charge.

Earlier, Michelle Fix was released on bond after she was arrested on a warrant in connection with a May 1 crash in Davenport. Court documents filed Tuesday show she has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident – death.

The charge is a Class D felony, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. She has withdrawn a previous plea of not guilty.

The crash in May

Shortly after 11 p.m. May 1, Davenport Police responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian hit-and-run crash on the 900 block of West 2nd Street.

Officers found Alfonso Reid Jr. lying unresponsive in the roadway and suffering from life-threatening injuries, an arrest affidavit says.

The suspect vehicle never stopped, and fled the scene, witnesses said.

Reid was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus for emergency treatment and later was transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where he died May 8 from his injuries.

Fix was driving a black 2008 Chrysler 300 and struck Reid while he was crossing West 2nd Street south to north, the affidavit says.

The impact from the vehicle and roadway caused significant injuries of his head, trunk, lower extremities and hands, the affidavit says.

Fix “fled the scene without stopping to render aid or exchange information and did not contact law enforcement or medical personnel or report the crash,” the affidavit says.

“Analysis of the dynamics of the crash indicate (Fix) was driving in excess of the posted speed limit of 30 mph. Her minimum speed is estimated to be 38-43 mph,” the document says.

The court has deferred a decision on the plea agreement, records say.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19 in Scott County Court.