Suspect in fatal hit-and-run Thursday in custody

A 33-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Thursday night in connection with the death of a bicyclist in a Davenport crash.

Bobby Hunt Jr. faces a felony charge of homicide by vehicle, in addition to misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

One man was killed in a hit-and-run crash shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday on East Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue.

Dash cam video provided by a Local 4 News viewer shows a red vehicle running a red light and entering an intersection at the same time as other cars and one person on a bicycle, who was hit.

Hunt later was identified as the driver and only occupant of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police went to Hunt’s home to further the investigation. In an arrest affidavit, police say Hunt took off from the scene, and did not help the person who was hit.

“While speaking with officers, (Hunt) fled from uniformed officers and refused their commands to stop,” the affidavit says.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Hunt admitted he was the driver who struck the bicyclist and didn’t stop at the scene.

Police determined Hunt was driving at a high rate of speed and did not stop at a red light at the intersection where the crash occurred, and caused the collision with bicyclist, who had the right of way.

The SUV had damage consistent with striking a bicyclist, police say in the affidavit.

Hunt, held on $50,000 bond Thursday night in Scott County Jail, is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Friday before a judge in Scott County Court.

Vehicular homicide is a Class B felony that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years and license revocation for six years.