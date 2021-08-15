Suspect in hit-and-run involving motorcyclist, truck set for trial

A 47-year-old New Windsor, Ill., woman, charged with felonies in connection with a hit-and-run crash with a motorcyclist, is set for trial in Rock Island County.

Lily Stratton faces charges of failure to report an accident with injuries and aggravated DUI/accident/bodily injuries. She has pleaded not guilty and has waived a preliminary hearing, court documents say.

Her jury trial is set to begin Oct. 12, according to court documents. She was released earlier on bond.

The crash

Moline Police responded to the 3800 block of John Deere Road shortly after 3:30 a.m. July 25 after a report of a hit-and-run crash with injuries involving a motorcyclist.

Police found a 48-year-old man in the roadway suffering from major injuries after a pickup truck hit his motorcycle.

Witnesses at the scene described the suspect vehicle as a white Dodge Ram pickup and the suspect driver as a woman. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department contacted Stratton and found her 2013 white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck, which had damage consistent with a crash.

Mercer County notified Moline Police of their related investigation and Stratton was arrested and charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.