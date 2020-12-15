Suspect in January stabbing booked in to jail

A Davenport man charged with first-degree murder in connection with a January stabbing incident was booked in to Scott County Jail on Monday afternoon.

Trai Anderson, 26, has been held previously in the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, court records say.

Davenport police arrested him in connection with a stabbing Jan. 29 at the Relax Inn, 6310 N. Brady Street, Davenport.

Anderson contacted a victim and asked if they could hang out, the arrest affidavit says. After Anderson entered the victim’s hotel room at the Relax Inn and stabbed him multiple times, the man died.

A jury trial has been set for April 12, 2021, for Anderson, who pleaded not guilty in March. The trial is expected to last eight day.