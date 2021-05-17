Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts’ murder held in Scott County Jail

The suspect who will go on trial for the slaying of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, now is in Scott County Jail.

Cristhian Rivera, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 7:24 p.m. Sunday for “safekeeping,” according to Scott County records. Jury selection continues today at the RiverCenter, downtown Davenport.

Tibbetts’ body was found in August of 2018 after she had been missing for about a month.

Rivera is charged with her murder.

Police say he led them to a cornfield near her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, where they say he hid her body.

Opening statements in the highly publicized case could begin as early as Wednesday in the trial that is a change of venue from Poweshiek County. A change of venue is granted when there is a likelihood that a fair and impartial jury cannot be selected because of a high degree of prejudice.