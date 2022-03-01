A 23-year-old Davenport man is being held on $1 million cash-only bond after police say he shot and killed another man at a convenience store late Monday.

Demetrius Ray Howard Jr. faces felony charges of first-degree murder and control of a firearm by a felon, court documents say.

He was booked at 4:03 a.m. Tuesday into Scott County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for March 11 in Scott County Court.

The incident according to arrest affidavits

Davenport Police were called to GDXpress, 4607 N. Pine St., shortly after 9:15 p.m. Monday night for a report of a man who had been shot. Police say Howard and the other man had been fighting when Howard drew a gun began to shoot at the victim as he ran away, arrest affidavits say.

Howard chased the victim out of the store while he continued shoot. The other man was struck by gunfire, and died from his injuries, affidavits say.

The incident was recorded on surveillance video, affidavits say. Police found casings at the scene.

Charges from Monday and prior convictions

First-degree murder is a Class A felony. Control of a firearm by a felon is a Class D felony. A class A felony is the most serious type of felony, and is punishable by life imprisonment. A Class D felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and fines.

Howard has prior Iowa felony convictions: First-degree burglary in 2015, domestic abuse with injury in 2016, and a second-degree domestic conviction in 2017. In Illinois he was convicted of resisting a peace officer with injury and domestic battery in 2020, the affidavits say.