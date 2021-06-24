Suspect in Mother’s Day murder pleads not guilty; set for court proceedings

The 32-year-old suspect in a Mother’s Day slaying in Davenport pleaded not guilty Thursday and is set for further proceedings in Scott County Court.

Justin Wright, whose address is listed as Atlanta, faces a first-degree murder charge after police investigated a homicide May 9 on the 1500 block of Calvin Street, Davenport.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area for a disturbance and found a gunshot victim, Wilanna S. Bibbs, 20, of Durham, N.C. Davenport Fire and Medic responded and pronounced her deceased.

Wright, who remains in Scott County Jail, also has demanded a speedy trial.

Pretrial conferences are set for July 9 via phone, with a jury trial tentatively set to begin July 19.