Suspect in mother’s slaying set for court appearance

A suspect in the death of his mother is scheduled to appear April 16 in Scott County Court after he pleaded not guilty earlier.

Andrew Rupp Sr., 53, is being held on $500,000 bond in Scott County Jail on felony charges of first-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.

An arrest affidavit says he resisted officers at the time of his arrest and had methamphetamine in his pocket.

Rupp is a suspect in the death of Dianne Rupp, 77, on Feb. 16. When he was arrested, he “knowingly resisted fully uniformed police officers,” pulling away from officers and refusing to place his hands behind his back at the time of the arrest, police said.

Rupp had a clear plastic bag with .6 grams of methamphetamine in his front right coin pocket, and admitted to taking the meth, the arrest affidavit says.

Dianne Rupp owned the Mama Bahama’s Tees & Sweats store in NorthPark Mall.