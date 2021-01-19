Suspect in mother’s slaying set to return to court

A 37-year-old Davenport man accused of killing his mother in 2020 will head back to court next month.

McKinsley Watson, who has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge, was being held Tuesday on $500,000 cash bond in Scott County Jail.

Shortly before 4:45 a.m. May 21, Davenport police responded to the 600 block of West 63rd Street for a 911 call, an arrest affidavit says. The affidavit says Watson had “malice aforethought” and “intent to kill.”

A death certificate for Victoria Watson, who was 59, says she died from asphyxia “due to mechanical compression and strangulation,” and that she also suffered blunt-force injuries to her head.

A pretrial conference – commonly held before the beginning of a trial, usually including the defendant, attorneys and a judge or a magistrate – is set for 1 p.m. Feb. 12 in Scott County Court.

Steven A. Berger, assistant county attorney of Scott County, says in a court document that McKinsley Watson is a habitual offender with felony convictions in Muscatine County from October 2001 and in Scott County from February 2014.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony that carries a term of life in prison.