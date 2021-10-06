Suspect in neighbor’s murder will undergo psych evaluation

A man accused of murdering his neighbor in Milan will be examined to determine whether he is mentally fit to stand trial.

After last month’s deadly attack, Julie Bowser died at a Peoria hospital.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys want suspect Ward Davis to undergo a psychological examination to determine whether he is capable of helping his defense.

Police found Julie Bowser on the street after she was beaten in the head. She died a few days later at a hospital in Peoria.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal explained what a fitness trial is and what will happen next with Davis.

Davis will see a psychologist. After evaluation, the psychologist will write a report stating whether Davis can stand trial.

A fitness trial usually is requested during a homicide trial.

“For this particular case, it (will be) 30 to 45 days until we know what will happen – if we’re just moving forward or if there’s a possibility that this individual may have to be sent to a state psychiatric hospital,” said Villarreal.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 10.