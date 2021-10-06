Suspect in neighbor’s murder will undergo psych evaluation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man accused of murdering his neighbor in Milan will be examined to determine whether he is mentally fit to stand trial.

After last month’s deadly attack, Julie Bowser died at a Peoria hospital.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys want suspect Ward Davis to undergo a psychological examination to determine whether he is capable of helping his defense.

Police found Julie Bowser on the street after she was beaten in the head. She died a few days later at a hospital in Peoria.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal explained what a fitness trial is and what will happen next with Davis.

Davis will see a psychologist. After evaluation, the psychologist will write a report stating whether Davis can stand trial.

A fitness trial usually is requested during a homicide trial.

“For this particular case, it (will be) 30 to 45 days until we know what will happen – if we’re just moving forward or if there’s a possibility that this individual may have to be sent to a state psychiatric hospital,” said Villarreal.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories