Suspect in New Year’s Day shooting in custody

A suspected shooter who injured four people on New Year’s Day in Galesburg has been apprehended in Las Vegas and was in custody Sunday.

After Galesburg police investigated a Jan. 1 shooting in which four victims in a vehicle were shot, a warrant for the arrest of Kyle D. Redick, 27, was issued for four counts of attempted murder and other charges. a news release says.

Redick was located and arrested Saturday by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Las Vegas.

On New Year’s Day

In the early-morning hours, four people were in a vehicle in a driveway in the 1000 block of Monroe Street when shots were fired from the front of the residence into the vehicle.

All four were struck with gunfire and were able to take themselves to the hospital for treatment. Police expected them to recover from their injuries.

Police have identified Redick as the suspect responsible for the shooting. Earlier he was being sought on four counts of attempted first-degree murder.