Suspect in QC Mart shooting faces felony charges, appears before judge

A 22-year-old suspect in an October shooting at a Davenport convenience store was behind bars Saturday to face felony charges.

Caleb Heath, of Davenport, appeared about 8:30 a.m. Saturday before Judge Christine Dalton in Scott County Court, where Local 4 News – the only station in the courtroom – heard Dalton explain his charges and bond, set at $12,000.

Heath faces felony charges of carrying weapons, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm – bodily injury. He also faces other misdemeanor charges.

Heath was involved in a disturbance shortly before 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the QC Mart, in the 400 block of East Locust Street, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say Heath shot at an occupied Chevrolet Trailblazer, which was hit multiple times by gunfire.

Another person “in the direct vicinity” of the Trailblazer was shot in the left wrist, left tricep, right hand and groin. Bullets also hit an uninvolved vehicle and building, police say.

Heath is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 29 in Scott County Court.

Prior incident from 2018

Earlier, police say Heath was involved in March 15, 2018, police pursuit and gunfire incident in Davenport.

Police say on March 15, 2018, Heath fired a handgun into an occupied vehicle. Police recovered six spent 9 mm casings at the scene

Six people, including Heath, were arrested after a police pursuit through Davenport after reports of gunfire.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 1100 Scott Street after a report of gunshots. Witnesses described two vehicles chasing one another with at least one vehicle shooting at the other.

Within several minutes, officers in the area of 1400 Myrtle Street found a car matching the description from the gunfire call. Officers tried to stop it, but it didn’t stop and a pursuit began.

Police tried to deploy tire-deflation devices in the area of Third and Harrison streets. The driver of the car tried to avoid the devices and lost control, striking a building in the 200 block of Harrison Street.

The Suzuki SX4 was reported stolen earlier from the area of 4300 West Locust Street.

Police say Heath was the back-seat passenger of the Suzuki and was seated with direct access to a loaded Astra semi-automatic handgun and loaded Taurus semi-automatic handgun.