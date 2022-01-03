Suspect in school hit-and-run set for court

An 18-year-old man who, according to police, hit someone with his car at Muscatine High School, is scheduled to appear in court.

Rudy Rada faces charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident – injury, a serious misdemeanor.

Rada, who was released on bond, is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 14 in Muscatine County Court. At an arraignment, a judge tells the defendant what crimes he is charged with, and the defendant pleads guilty or not guilty.

The Dec. 16 incident

Muscatine Police were called to the school about 3:30 p.m., police say in a news release. The victim was hired by the school to direct traffic, and was trying to stop the driver, identified as Rada, from driving in an unauthorized direction, the release says.

Rada stopped his vehicle for a moment, then accelerated toward the victim, hit the person as Rada left the parking lot, and caused the victim to fall to the ground.

Rada fled the scene without stopping, the release says. The victim was injured.

An order of protection was filed in connection with the incident on Dec. 23 in Muscatine County Court.