Suspect in two stabbings faces multiple charges

A suspect in two stabbing incidents in Muscatine earlier this year is being held in Muscatine County Jail.

On Thursday, Dayton Elliott was transported to the Muscatine County Jail from Polk County after he was arrested on a warrant for willful injury, a news release says.

Elliott was wanted by Muscatine Police in connection with two stabbings at Headquarters Tavern on Jan. 23.

Additional charges of two counts of attempted murder and one count of gang participation were filed Friday morning.

The incident

When police arrived for a reported disturbance at Headquarters Tavern, 2108 Grandview, they discovered two people had been stabbed during a fight. A 25-year-old man still was at the scene and a 37-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Two other people sustained cuts during the fight, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of suspect Alejandro Antonio Flores, 23, of Letts, who was charged with two charges of attempted murder.

At the time, police sought Elliott, and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

An arrest affidavit says Elliott is a member of the Latin Kings street gang and he displayed gang hand gestures toward another group.