Suspect in vehicle-dragging death pleads not guilty

A 63-year-old Davenport man arrested in connection with a vehicle-dragging death in January has pleaded not guilty.

Mark Blackwood faces charges of homicide by vehicle – reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident – death, both felonies. He pleaded not guilty to both charges Monday in Scott County Court.

According to a court document filed Tuesday, he voluntarily waived his right to arraignment, in which a suspect pleads guilty or not guilty, in open court, choosing instead to sign a written arraignment and plea of not guilty.

Blackwood was released on bond Saturday after being held 23 hours and 59 minutes in Scott County Jail.

Blackwood was charged after the dragging death of Eric Johnson on Jan. 18, when police say Blackwood, who was driving, struck and dragged Johnson, who was walking in the 1900 block of Washington Street.

Further proceedings in the case are scheduled for Feb. 23.