Suspect in woman’s shooting death pleads not guilty, heads to court

A suspect tin the shooting death of a woman has pleaded not guilty and is set to appear April 16 in Scott County Court.

Vincent Brocato, 40, a suspect in the death of a woman on Feb. 17, is being held on $500,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

Brocato, who faces charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and domestic assault with a weapon, “shared a common household” where the incident with the victim happened, an arrest affidavit says.

Brocato is prohibited from possessing a gun because of felony convictions, including conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine from 2007.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Feb. 17, Davenport police responded to the 1400 block of Main Street to check on someone’s welfare and found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.

She was treated at the scene, transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus by Medic Ambulance Service and later airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries.