Suspect jailed after dollar store robbery Sunday

A 36-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Monday after a robbery Sunday at a dollar store.

Casey Ludin faces a felony charge of second-degree robbery and a misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts with injury.

Shortly after 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Davenport police responded to a robbery at Family Dollar, 1932 Brady St., the arrest affidavit says.

Police went into the store and demanded money from staff. He had his hands in pocket, said he had a gun and threatened to shoot “or cause serious injury” to Family Dollar staff.

He grabbed bills from the register, then took off. Officers caught him about two blocks north of the Family Dollar. Witnesses identified Ludin, who had the money on him.

Ludin, who was being held Monday in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Jan. 7 in Scott County Court.