Suspect jailed after pistol theft last year

A 23-year-old Davenport man was in custody Saturday after police say he took a pistol and loaded magazines last year.

Deshawn West, who was being held on a total $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail., faces charges of third-degree theft and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On July 24, 2020, Davenport police responded to the 700 block of West 63rd Street after a report of the theft of a gun from a home, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say West took a black .45-caliber Springfield Elite pistol from a safe inside the residence, and also took six fully loaded magazines.

A short time later, a witness saw him walk away from the residence with the pistol, worth $888, in his waistband.

West, who has a felony conviction from Jan. 31, 2020, is prohibited from having guns.

He is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court on Tuesday and again on Friday.