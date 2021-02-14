Suspect jailed after police find meth, marijuana, mushrooms, gun

A 37-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Sunday after he was arrested on a warrant in connection with possession of meth and other drugs.

Gabriel Hoyt, of Davenport, faces two charges of possession with intent to deliver, two charges of having no drug-tax stamp, and parole violation, all felonies.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Sept. 6, 2020, Davenport police responded to the 400 block of East 9th Street about a disturbance and someone being held against their will.

Through a window, police saw a codefendant opening and dividing a vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana. The codefendant was taken into custody.

When a search warrant was conducted on the residence, police found:

Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia

3.5 grams of marijuana

2.6 grams of marijuana seeds

THC wax containers

19 Ecstasy pills

1 gram of THC wax from a black box on a nightstand

117.3 grams of marijuana on a nightstand

27.3 grams of marijuana on digital scale on a nightstand

Multiple digital scales with residue

A Kel-Tec 9 mm handgun with obliterated serial number

A drug ledger

$2,005 in currency

142.6 grams of marijuana on top of the bed

7 grams of marijuana wax in containers on the nightstand

1 gram of crystal methamphetamine in a black box on a nightstand.

1 gram of marijuana wax from a Cubs cooler

306 grams of marijuana from a Cubs lunchbox

4.2 grams of mushroom from a Cubs lunchbox

79.15 grams of crystal meth from a Cubs lunchbox

3.75 grams of crystal meth from a Cubs pouch in the bedroom.

Multiple latent fingerprints were lifted on multiple items seized during the search. Hoyt’s fingerprints were found on a plastic bag inside of a Cubs lunchbox, which also had numerous drugs and digital scales.

Hoyt, who was being held Sunday on a total $45,000 bond, is set to appear Feb. 19 in Scott County Court.