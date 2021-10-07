Suspect jailed after police say he had sex with a minor

A 22-year-old Davenport man was in custody Thursday after police say he had sex with a minor.

Jose Mejia-Martinez was held on a $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail to face two charges of third-degree sex abuse.

On Aug. 8, 2020, and Sept. 11, 2021, Mejia-Martinez had sex with a minor in Davenport, the arrest affidavit says.

“The defendant admitted to having sexual intercourse with the minor, who is a member of the same household,” the affidavit says.

A preliminary hearing is set for Mejia-Martinez on Oct. 15, court records say.

Third-degree sex abuse carries a mandatory prison term upon conviction. The maximum term is 10 years.