Suspect jailed after police say he stole tools from QC construction site

A 37-year-old Princeton, Iowa, man was behind bars Friday after police say he stole tools from a construction site in Riverdale.

Wesley Kuehl III faces two felony charges of third-degree burglary and two felony charges of second-degree theft.

About 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say, Kuehl broke a lock and entered a construction trailer on the street.

He then took construction tools valued at about $3,000.

A search warrant was conducted at Kuehl’s house, where several of the stolen items were found. Kuehl admitted he pawned two of the items he took.

Kuehl, held on a total $20,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court on June 10.