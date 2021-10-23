Suspect jailed after police say she sold counterfeit ‘Magic: The Gathering’ card

Dawn Bowdre (from Scott County inmate records.)

A 32-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police say she sold a fake “Magic: The Gathering” card to a Davenport game store.

Dawn Bowdre faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree fraudulent practice, court records say.

About 4 p.m. June 26, Bowdre went to Games +1, at 4621 Cheyenne Ave., Davenport, an arrest affidavit says. She “knowingly, fraudulently, and deceptively” sold a counterfeit “Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus” card to the victim for $2,600.

Various rare “Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus” cards are listed for sale on eBay. On Saturday, different cards were listed at $120,000 and another at $1.2 million.

Bowdre, who was arrested on a warrant, “said the card was genuine and real prior to the sale,” the affidavit says.

Bowdre said she has a drug problem and, although she couldn’t remember where the money from the card went, “it probably went to drugs,” she told police.

A preliminary hearing for Bowdre, who was being held on is set for Oct. 29 in Scott County Court.

A class “D” felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $750 to $7,500 under Iowa law.

Games + 1 is a game store where people of all ages play and buy games such as “Dungeons & Dragons” and “Magic: The Gathering” in addition to other games.

“Magic: The Gathering” is a tabletop and digital collectible card game released in 1993.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

