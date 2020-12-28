Suspect jailed Sunday after police investigate gunshot injury

A 33-year-old Burlington, Iowa, man was being held Sunday in the Des Moines County Correctional Center after police found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Burlington police responded to the 2400 block of Flint Hills Drive, Burlington, shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday in response to reports of gunfire, a news release says.

Officers learned someone had been shot. A Burlington Fire Department Ambulance crew transported the injured person to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

Detectives from the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division identified Larry Keith Knotts III as a suspect. He faces charges of

willful injury – a Class C Felony

felony assault causing serious injury – a Class C felony

possession of a firearm by a felon – a Class D felony

going armed with intent – a Class D felony.

Knots was held Sunday without bond pending a court appearance. The investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with information to call Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366 or Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

