Suspect out on bond after police say he had inappropriate relations with boy, 11

A 54-year-old Eldridge man has been released from custody after police allege he inappropriately touched an 11-year-old boy who was sleeping in a guest room.

Cory Carter, who faces a charge of second-degree sexual abuse, was released after spending a little less than three hours in Scott County Jail on Sunday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Carter is accused of kissing and otherwise touching the boy inappropriately in Carter’s home on the 100 block of East Price Street.

In court documents, Carter lists a local energy company as his full-time employer. His LinkedIn profile lists his occupation as an environmental and safety specialist.