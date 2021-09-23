Suspect pleads not guilty to charges in connection with July shooting

A 47-year-old New Liberty man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges after a gunfire incident on July 24.

Taurus Puckett faces felony charges of attempted murder, willful injury – causing serious injury and going armed with intent, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse with a weapon.

He pleaded not guilty Thursday in documents filed in Scott County Court.

Puckett went to a residence about 10 p.m. on the 400 block of 300th Street, New Liberty, in connection to an ongoing domestic dispute, arrest affidavits say.

When the victim stepped between Puckett and the house where another person was, Puckett fired a gun at the victim, who was injured and then transported for medical treatment.

Puckett then took off in a vehicle. Scott County Sheriff’s office staff found him a few hours later, an affidavit says.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Puckett made statements about the incident and “continually asked what the victim’s status was,” an affidavit says.

Puckett remains in custody on $42,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.