Suspect runs from police, jumps into Duck Creek

After a police chase, a Bettendorf man was being held Saturday to face charges, including eluding, after he ran from police and jumped into a creek.

The arrest affidavit says Ahmad Nunn, 40, was driving a 2000 gold Nissan Murano without registration plates and a non-working brake light in the area of Middle Road and Kimberly Road, Davenport, shortly before 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police tried to stop the SUV, which fled east on Middle Road before turning north on Parkway Drive, reaching speeds of 55 mph in the posted 25 mph zone. In the area of the 1300 block of Parkway Drive, Nunn apparently lost control, the SUV swerved and then hit a parked vehicle.

The SUV became disabled and Nunn ran, then jumped into Duck Creek. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Nunn had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

It was discovered his status was “barred habitual offender” from November of 2019 through November 2023 and had multiple suspensions for nonpayment of a fine.

He has a prior conviction for eluding in Scott County from 2016.

Nunn faces a felony charge of eluding-second; and misdemeanor charges of driving while barred, driving under suspension, failure to maintain control, interference with official acts, having no insurance, seat-belt violation, and speeding.

His preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 6 in Scott County Court.