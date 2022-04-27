A 33-year-old Davenport woman who – a witness says – said she “should have brought s’mores” to an arson scene is set for sentencing June 15 in Scott County Court.

Michele Bramblett faces felony charge of second-degree arson, first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

On Sept. 20, 2021, arrest affidavits say Bramblett set fire to a 2014 Ford Fusion belonging to a victim. A witness saw Bramblett drive the stolen vehicle, pulled personal items out of it, then used an industrial-type torch to set it on fire.

“The witness stated that the defendant stated, ‘She should have brought s’mores,’” an arrest affidavit says.

Along with a co-defendant, Bramblett disposed of the Fusion at the intersection of Wells Ferry Road and 205th Street in Scott County (LeClaire,) arrest affidavits say.

Bramblett drove the stolen Fusion while the co-defendant was in operation of a different vehicle. They both stopped so the co-defendant could pick up the witness. The co-defendant told the witness “They needed to go get rid of something,” arrest affidavits say.

Bramblett and the co-defendant “convoyed out to the area where the vehicle was to be destroyed,” affidavits say.

The Fusion was stolen out of Davenport on Sept. 67, 2021, an affidavit says.

“The witness advised the defendant was the sole occupant in the vehicle at the time of operation prior to its destruction,” an affidavit says.

Bramblett is in custody in Scott County Jail.

Later in September, Bramblett and her mother faced drug-related charges.