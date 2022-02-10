On Thursday, Gerard Mills pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to domestic battery (enhanced) – a Class 2 felony, according to a news release from Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf,

Mills was eligible for an enhanced felony charge because of his previous convictions for the same crime. As a result of his plea of guilty, Mills was sentenced by Judge Kevin Ward to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The sentence will be followed by four years of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole, the release says.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation of the case.