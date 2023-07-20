A 60-year-old man faces a felony arson charge after police allege he set a fire at the Davenport Ground Transportation Center earlier this year, according to arrest affidavits.

Jim David Hartley faces felony charges of second-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief, court records show.

Jim David Hartley (Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Davenport Firefighters responded to 300 West River Drive for a report of a structure fire. Fire crews noted a garbage can on fire on the exterior of the structure with sprinkler activation. Surveillance video from the Ground Transportation Center shows Hartley using a lighter to intentionally ignite trash in the garbage can, police allege in affidavits.

Police also allege in affidavits that Hartley then picked up more trash from the area and added it to the garbage can, causing the fire to accelerate. Hartley left the scene while the fire continued to grow.

Hartley was arrested Wednesday on a warrant, and was released on his own recognizance to appear Aug. 9 in Scott County Court.