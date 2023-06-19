A 32-year-old Davenport man was in custody Monday after Davenport Police allege he slashed another person’s hand with a buck knife.

Anthony Kueter faces a felony charge of assault causing serious injury, court records show.

Anthony Kueter (Scott County Jail)

The incident

About 12:41 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3700 block of West Locust Street, Davenport, for a report of an assault, arrest affidavits say.

Officers allege they made contact through the front door of a residence with a man who would not open the door. Officers were outside with fully marked squad cars, with full lights and sirens activated, court documents show. Fully uniformed officers announced themselves as police officers outside of the residence at 1:50 a.m. and advised Kueter he was under arrest, according to affidavits.

Officers continued announcements until 2:08 a.m. until Kueter was taken into custody, court documents show.

Kueter said he had a knife inside the residence, and that he and a victim were involved in a “heated argument,” officers allege in affidavits. Police allege Kueter grabbed a buck knife five inches or more in length and presented the knife toward the victim, who tried to shield himself by placing his hands in front of his person, affidavits say.

Police allege the victim suffered a a laceration across the palm side of all four fingers below the first knuckle of his right hand. “The laceration was bone deep across his fingers,” affidavits say.

Affidavits show the victim was given several stitches and underwent surgery for his injuries.

Kueter, who was being held Monday in Scott County Jail on $5,300 bond, is set for a preliminary hearing June 29 in Scott County Court.

