The Clinton Police Department is seeking one suspect for two shootings that happened within four hours of each other.

On Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 8:34 p.m., officers from the Clinton Police Department were called to Mercy One Hospital regarding the first shooting. An adult man was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and has identified the suspect, police said in a release.

On Monday, July 3 at 12:42 a.m., Clinton Police officers were called to Mercy One Hospital for a second shooting, where an adult woman was found with several gunshot wounds and she was also familiar with the suspect.

Evidence was collected showing a connection between the two shootings, police said, noting the suspect was identified as Randy Allen Jackson, age 39. Jackson is not in police custody and should be considered armed and dangerous, the release said.

Randy Jackson (Clinton Police Department)

If anyone has any information of Jackson’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458. You can also report anonymous information to the Clinton County Crime Stoppers by calling 563-242-6595 or 888-883-8015.