A 41-year-old Clinton man was in custody Monday after police allege he was involved with thefts and damage at a Davenport cellular service site earlier this year.

Thomas Jepsen, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief. court records show.

Thomas Jepsen (Scott County Jail)

Thefts in August

On Aug. 21, officers responded to the cellular service site on the 5600 block of East 76th Street operated by AT&T and Verizon for a report of theft and damage to property.

Between Aug. 19 and 21, police allege, Jepsen entered the secure cellular service site through a privacy fence and “damaged the utility meters, and stole six large batteries and two smaller batteries belonging to Verizon.” Police allege he also “forced entry into a utility shack and

cut out copper wiring from several service boxes belonging to AT&T.”

The cost to repair or replace the stolen and damaged property belonging to Verizon was estimated in excess of $6,000, police say in affidavits. The cost to repair or replace the stolen

and damaged property belonging to AT&T was valued at $22,569.21.

The cellular site was inoperable for several months in order to repair the damages, affidavits show.

Latent fingerprints were lifted from inside the site. One fingerprint lifted from the front of a cabinet door was identified as Jepsen’s, police say in affidavits.

Jepsen, who police say refused to provide a statement to officers, is being held in Scott County Jail.