A 47-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he stole thousands from a company where he worked.

Shawn Sparks faces felony charges of first- and second-degree theft, along with a felony charge of ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of third-degree theft, court records show.

Shawn Sparks (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing)

In November of 2022, Davenport Police CID: Property Crimes, received information from Network Imaging Solutions (NIS) and Derby Supply Chain Solutions about a prior employee engaging in several schemes of criminal activity, police allege in arrest affidavits.

This information was obtained through a post-employment audit of the Sparks’ accounts within NIS, according to affidavits. Sparks was terminated from NIS in November of 2022 for workplace theft incidents, police allege in affidavits.

It was discovered that Sparks was accepting checks as a representative of NIS and depositing them into his personal account at GreenState Credit Union for the sale of wood pallets used at the NIS facility.

Between September 2021 and November 2022, Sparks had 46 checks sent to his personal residence from JimRay Farms/Pallet Hub LLC (Amana, Iowa) for an alleged total amount of $28,738.50. Detectives sent subpoenas to GreenState Credit Union and the results revealed Sparks deposited these checks directly into his personal account, according to affidavits.

NIS confirmed that Sparks was responsible for the recycling of various materials from their facility, although he did not have authorization to receive the profit of the recycling transactions, affidavits show.

During the investigation it was discovered that NIS was paying for the freight of the wood pallets from their facility to Amana, Iowa, resulting in several separate occurrences of theft, according to affidavits. Each shipment cost NIS $150 and with a total of 46 documented freight invoices, put the total loss at an additional $6,900.

While examining the GreenState Credit Union subpoena return, it was learned that Sparks also received a check in November 2022 for the recycling of copper harness wire and it was deposited into his personal account. After confirming with the recycling company and NIS, Sparks received $1,164 in the unauthorized transaction of copper harness wire that was acquired from NIS. Sparks “was also observed in an NIS company vehicle when transporting the copper,” police allege in affidavits.

Sparks “engaged n depositing checks meant for his employer on a continuing basis” and he “knowingly accepted these checks as a representative for his employer and deposited them into his personal account for his own financial gain.”

Affidavits allege Sparks actively engaged in this criminal behavior for 14 months, without authorization from his employer, until he was ultimately terminated.

“The theft stemming from the checks being deposited resulted in a total loss of $28,738.50 for his employer,” according to affidavits.

According to affidavits, Sparks ”took possession and control of profits received from unauthorized transactions of checks received while in a work capacity. He knowingly and without justification had the checks sent to his home address and deposited them into his personal banking account. The checks deposited by (Sparks) were intended for his employer totaled $28,738.50.”

Additionally, police allege Sparks “knowingly used the resources of his employer to transport items that were unlawfully being sold for his own financial gain.” The freight invoices were documented to result in an additional loss of $6,900 to the defendant’s employer, affidavits show.

He “took possession and control of materials meant to be recycled by his employer,” affidavits show. Sparks sold the material and accepted payment for the transaction.

“The check received was placed into his personal banking account knowingly accepting the profit from the transaction for his own financial gain. The check deposited by the defendant totaled $1,164.”

Sparks, who was released on bond from Scott County Jail, is set to appear Feb. 17 in Scott County Court.