A Chicago man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop about 4:40 a.m. Saturday on U. S. Route 20 East at Rodden Road, rural Hanover.

Lamieor D. Billings, 37, of Chicago, faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm – no valid FOID Card, unlawful possession of ammunition – no valid FOID Card, unlawful possession of cannabis, driving while his license was revoked and speeding, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Billings was stopped for speeding, the release says. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found multiple semi-automatic handguns, multiple rounds of ammunition, and multiple gun magazines, the release says.

Deputies also found about 520 grams of suspected THC gummies, the release says.