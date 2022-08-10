Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney, Chris Allendorf, has announced a suspect has pleaded guilty in a plea agreement.

On July 26, Kaeshawn Diaz of Chicago pleaded guilty to burglary, a Class 2 felony, as part of a plea agreement, a news release says.

As a result of his plea of guilty, Diaz was sentenced by Judge Kevin Ward to 4 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. This sentence will be followed by one of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole, at the discretion of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

Diaz will report to a parole officer and comply with all other terms and conditions of his mandatory supervised release, the news release says.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation of this case.