A 30-year-old Galesburg man faces felony charges after an alleged threat at the Knox County Courthouse, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday to the Knox County Courthouse Traffic Division for a report of a threat. Deputies allege Matthew K. Sullivan called the traffic division about ongoing cases and threatened to “shoot up” the courthouse, according to the release.

Matthew K. Sullivan (photo courtesy of Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the release, Knox County Sheriff Jack C. Harlan ordered the courthouse to be placed on lock down until the situation was under control.

Deputies quickly found Sullivan at a Galesburg residence. He was taken into custody before any threats could be carried out, the release says.

Sullivan faces felony charges of threatening a public official and harassment/threatening a person, according to court records. His bond was set at $25,000 – 10 percent applies. He is set for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 27 in Knox County Court.