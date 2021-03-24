Suspect throws meth out of vehicle while eluding sheriff deputy

A man is behind bars after he threw methamphetamine out of his vehicle after failing to stop for a sheriff deputy.
On Friday around 11:50 p.m., a Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at Bluff Road and Des Moines Avenue in Burlington. The driver, John Frank Thomasson, 37, of Gladstone, Illinois, continued without stopping and the deputy activated his lights and siren.
While Thomasson continued to elude the deputy, he threw a bag out of the vehicle.
Thompson then stopped his vehicle and was placed under arrest.
The bag, located by deputies, contained 23.1 grams of methamphetamine.
Thomasson was charged with:
- Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
- Failure to affix drug tax stamp
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Eluding
- Driving under suspension
- Improper rear lamps
Thomasson was taken to the Des Moines County Jail on a bond of $110,900.